Amadou Bakayoko pounces on a mix-up between Stockport County goalkeeper Ethan Ross and defender Mark Kitching to put Bolton Wanderers 3-1 up in their FA Cup first-round replay.

FOLLOW LIVE: Stockport County v Bolton Wanderers - TV, radio, clips & text

Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.