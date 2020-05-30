Watch the dramatic late scenes as Bristol Rovers come back from 3-1 down to beat Oxford United in their FA Cup first-round replay after a sensational strike from Aaron Collins and a late winner from Sion Spence see the League Two side progress to round two.

