Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy: Draw against Italy 'tinged with disappointment' - Baraclough
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says his side's impressive win against Italy in their World Cup qualifier in Belfast was "tinged with disappointment" because his side squandered some good chances to win the game.
In particular, Conor Washington passed up a glorious opportunity when his weak shot was cleared off the line by Italian skipper Leonardo Bonucci.
