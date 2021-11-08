Cardiff City supporters will have the chance to stand at matches after the Bluebirds were one of five clubs who had applications to be part of a safe standing trial approved.

Cardiff will join Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea in the trial, which begins in January.

Keith Morgan, the chair of Cardiff City Supporters' Trust, says fans will welcome the move.

Rail-seating has already been installed at the Cardiff City Stadium ahead of the trial.