Pick your favourite with Joe Gormley, Patrick McClean, Kenny Kane and Lee Lynch the contenders for the best of the lot.

Master marksman Gormley scored for leaders Cliftonville in the win over Dungannon Swifts while Glentoran defender McClean was on target as the Oval hosts beat Warrenpoint.

Kane netted the only goal as Ballymena United edged Glenavon and Lynch fired home the winner for Larne against Crusaders.