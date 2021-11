Norwich manager Daniel Farke says their first Premier League win of the season is a "big relief" after a 2-1 victory away at Brentford's Community Stadium.

Farke is later sacked by the club after four-and-a-half years in charge.

MATCH REPORT: Brentford 1-2 Norwich

Watch highlights of all of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day at 22:25 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport App