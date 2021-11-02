Cardiff City caretaker manager Steve Morison says he is not afraid to make changes while he's in charge of the Championship club.

The former Wales striker along with his fellow Cardiff under 23 coach Tom Ramasut took over after Mick McCarthy left the club last month after eight consecutive league defeats.

Cardiff ended their losing run with a dramatic 3-3 draw at Stoke on Saturday - and Morison hopes that comeback will lift the players to go one better against QPR on Wednesday.