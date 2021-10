Watch highlights as Erin Cuthbert, Melanie Leupolz and Beth England all score for Chelsea to book their place in the Women's FA Cup final, knocking current holders Manchester City out of the competition with a dominant 3-0 win in the semi-final.

REPORT: Manchester City 0-3 Chelsea

See all the goals from the women's FA Cup on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.