Tottenham Hotspur head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says his side need the fans' support after their "bad performance" in losing 3-0 at home to Manchester United.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Manchester United

Watch highlights from all of Saturday's matches on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on Saturday 30 October on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.