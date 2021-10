Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his side "did the exactly the opposite" of their initial gameplan in the first half against Arsenal, allowing the visitors to score two early goals and win 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal

