'It was like Christmas Day' - Furness excited by NI's Euros draw
Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness says she's "excited" after the team were drawn against hosts England, Norway and Austria in their Euro 2022 group.
Furness believes the six months of full-time preparation the largely amateur Northern Ireland players will get before next year's finals will strongly benefit the team.
"We recently played England at Wembley. Yes we got beaten 4-0 but we held our own for 65 minutes," the Liverpool player told BBC Sport.
"If the girls are given the opportunity to become full-time and really have a lot more preparation, because we have girls going to work from nine to five every day, I think the possibilities are endless. We really just can’t wait to get going."