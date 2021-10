BBC Sport profiles Paris St-Germain midfielder Ashley Lawrence, one of five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021 award.

Lawrence joins Norway and Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen, Australia and Chelsea's Sam Kerr, Netherlands and Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Spain and Barcelona's Alexia Putellas.

Voting closes Monday, 8 November 2021 at 09:00 GMT.

