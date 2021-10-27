Steve Morison: Cardiff City are in a ‘relegation battle’ says caretaker boss
Cardiff City caretaker manager Steve Morison admits Cardiff, who are 21st in the Championship table, face a relegation battle after a run of eight successive defeats.
Morison is in charge following the departure of Mick McCarthy and hopes a change of regime can help spark an uplift, saying he will "try something different."
The former Wales striker has been put in charge for Cardiff's next three games has given no thought to becoming permanent manager.