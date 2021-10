Watch highlights as Northern Ireland are held to a 2-2 draw by Austria despite Demi Vance's superb free-kick which had given the hosts the lead at Seaview.

Barbara Dunst saw her opener for Austria cancelled out by Lauren Wade's goal and Vance's free-kick, however Austria equalised in injury-time when Stefanie Enzinger headed home.

