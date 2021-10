Watch highlights as Robert Lewandowski scores his 10th goal in nine league games to help Bayern Munich secure a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim and remain a point clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

MATCH REPORT: Bayern Munich 4-0 Hoffenheim

Listen to the Euro Leagues podcast as part of BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily here.

Available to UK users only. There is no commentary on this video.