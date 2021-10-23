Watch: Glens held by 10-man Ports at Oval
Glentoran have to settle for a 2-2 draw with a Portadown side which twice came from behind and had a player sent-off.
Michael Ruddy cancelled out Conor McMenamin's opener but the Ports lost Adam McCallum to a red card before Jay Donnelly netted a penalty.
Lee Bonis headed in a late leveller to take his team two points clear of the bottom while it's now just one in five matches for the Glens.
