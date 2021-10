Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa thought his side "became more dangerous as the game progressed" and "deserved to win the match", but praised Rodrigo for converting a late penalty to earn a point in a 1-1 draw against Wolves.

MATCH REPORT: Leeds 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

