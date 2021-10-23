Wales manager Gemma Grainger was pleased with her side's 1-1 draw against Slovenia in their latest Women's World Cup qualifier.

The draw maintained Wales' unbeaten start and Grainger said there would be many "twists and turns" in the qualifying group.

She added Wales' focus now turns to Tuesday's qualifier against Estonia at Cardiff City Stadium.

Watch highlights of Wales' 1-1 draw away to Slovenia in Women's World Cup qualifying.