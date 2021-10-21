Wales manager Gemma Grainger says she was not surprised to see Slovenia push World Cup qualifying group favourites France.

Wales' opponents for their 200th international match were beaten 3-2 by France, who needed to rely on a 94th minute winner.

Grainger says she has done plenty of research on Slovenia.

Wales have won their opening two games in World Cup qualifying 6-0 and 1-0 over Kazakhstan and Estonia respectively and will take visit Slovenia on Friday, 22 October.