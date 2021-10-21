Wales manager Gemma Grainger is not underestimating Slovenia
Wales manager Gemma Grainger says she was not surprised to see Slovenia push World Cup qualifying group favourites France.
Wales' opponents for their 200th international match were beaten 3-2 by France, who needed to rely on a 94th minute winner.
Grainger says she has done plenty of research on Slovenia.
Wales have won their opening two games in World Cup qualifying 6-0 and 1-0 over Kazakhstan and Estonia respectively and will take visit Slovenia on Friday, 22 October.