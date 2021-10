Larne manager Tiernan Lynch says the 4-0 victory over Ballymena United in the Co Antrim Shield quarter-final is the perfect response after the weekend defeat by Cliftonville.

The Inver side lost 2-1 to the Reds but the Shield holders bounced back with an impressive victory at the Showgrounds on Tuesday night.

