Dr Tom Prichard tells BBC Breakfast about coming to the aid of an elderly Newcastle fan who collapsed near him during Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham at St James' Park.

The match was halted in the first half as supporters administered CPR to a man who had suffered cardiac arrest, and a defibrillator was also used.

The man was later said to be "stable and responsive" in hospital.

