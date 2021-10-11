Paul Merson gambling documentary: Keith Gillespie, John Hartson and Scott Davies talk about their struggle with gambling
Warning: This clip contains some offensive language.
As part of his new BBC documentary Paul Merson: Football, Gambling & Me, Merson meets fellow ex-footballers Keith Gillespie, John Hartson and Scott Davies, who between them gambled away £15m. They talk frankly about how they started gambling and the repercussions of their addiction.
The documentary will be available on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday, 11 October (21:00 BST).
