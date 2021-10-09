Watch: Baraclough on the 'terrible' Lewis red card which 'ruined the game'
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough calls the decision to send Jamal Lewis off for time wasting in the first half of Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Switzerland as "diabolical".
After being booked for a tackle on Breel Embolo, Newcastle defender was Lewis was dismissed in the 37th minute of the World Cup qualifier for time wasting while taking a throw-in, much to the fury of NI and Baraclough.
