Watch: Champions Glentoran sign off with huge win over Derry

Glentoran bring their Women's Premiership season to a close with a thumping 9-1 win over Derry City at the Oval.

The Glens then lifted the trophy in front of their home fans, having retained their crown by beating Cliftonville in the season's penultimate game.

Elsewhere on the final day of the campaign, Cliftonville rounded off their season with a 6-2 victory over Sion Swifts as Linfield defeated Crusaders 2-1 at Midgley Park.