Spartans FC may already have clinched the award for the most sporting football team of the season after an extraordinary opening goal in their Lowland League match against Gretna 2008.

The visitors took a controversial lead at Raydale Park when the ball went out of the field of play, only to rebound back on after striking the rubber wheel attached to the side of the goal frame with an unsuspecting Blair Henderson tapping in.

After protests from the hosts, soon followed by a discussion between both dug outs, an uncontested corner levelled the game moments later. Spartans went on to win the game 4-1.

Footage courtesy of Spartans FC.