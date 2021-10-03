Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City: Patrick Vieira praises Palace 'character' after draw with Leicester
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says his players came out at half-time with "character" after two second-half goals earned them the draw with Leicester City at Selhurst Park.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City
Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 3 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
