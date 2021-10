Portadown fight back from two down to clinch an impressive 3-2 win over Warrenpoint Town in the Milltown basement battle.

Goals from Greg Moorhouse and Kealan Dillon put Point in control before the Ports hit back through Lee Bonis, Stephen Teggart and Sammie McLeod.

Portadown's first win of the campaign lifts them up to 10th and they are replaced at the bottom by Warrenpoint.