Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says the use of VAR in his side's 3-1 win over Southampton did not make sense after a Timo Werner header was ruled out in the first half for a foul by Cesar Azpilicueta on Kyle Walker-Peters in the build-up.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-1 Southampton

Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 2 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.