Watch: Larne put four past Swifts to narrow gap on Cliftonville

Larne move to within a point of leaders Cliftonville after a thrilling 4-2 win over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Lee Lynch (2), Mark Randall and David McDaid were all on target for the Invermen, with Darragh McBrien and Ryan Mayse scoring for the Swifts.

While Larne narrowed the gap on Cliftonville, the Swifts missed the opportunity to move clear of bottom-placed Warrenpoint Town.

READ MORE: Carrick Rangers stun Ballymena as Glentoran, Larne and Portadown win