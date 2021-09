Watford manager Xisco says he is "disappointed" a potential late winner from Joshua King for the Hornets was denied by VAR as his side drew 1-1 with Newcastle United at Vicarage Road.

MATCH REPORT: Watford 1-1 Newcastle United

