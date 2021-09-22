How England striker Ebony Salmon went from Man Utd release to NWSL goal-machine
Racing Louisville striker Ebony Salmon takes MOTDx back to her roots, as the 20-year-old talks through her journey from being coached by her Dad, to overcoming release from Man Utd and making her England debut in February.
Watch more from Ebony Salmon on MOTDx, streaming now on iPlayer and on BBC Two at 19:00 on Friday, 24 September
Available to UK users only
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Women's Football