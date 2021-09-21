Captain Sophie Ingle says Wales' 6-0 win over Kazakhstan and England's 8-0 victory over North Macedonia in 2023 Women's World Cup qualifiers show that a "massive gap" still exists within the women's game.

Ingle hopes those teams will receive the necessary support from the national associations to bridge the gap and says Wales are benefiting from the support they have received.

Wales are away to Estonia in their second World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.