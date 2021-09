West Ham boss David Moyes says he would have been ''more annoyed with himself'' if he had not brought on Mark Noble to take an injury-time penalty, which he subsequently missed, in their 2-1 home defeat by Manchester United.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham 1-2 Man Utd

Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 19 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.