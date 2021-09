Joe Gormley strikes twice as Cliftonville beat a spirited Dungannon Swifts side 3-1 to move four points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Oisin Smyth's penalty put the bottom side in front before Gormley's double made it 2-1.

Ryan Curran rifled in late on ro seal the points after Swifts keeper Alex Moore was disposessed.