Ryan Waide hits a late leveller to earn Ballymena United a 1-1 draw with Glenavon at the Showgrounds.

Matthew Fitzpatrick fired the Lurgan Blues in front as he netted on the follow-up after Jordan Williamson parried a Kyle Beggs shot.

United piled on pressure late on and Waide fired home in added time to give the Sky Blues their first point of the season.