Watch: Northern Ireland open with comfortable win over Luxembourg

Northern Ireland secure a comfortable 4-0 victory over Luxembourg in their opening World Cup qualifier at Inver Park.

Marissa Callaghan, Rachel Furness and Emily Wilson scored to give Kenny Shiels' side a 3-0 lead at the break before Lauren Wade completed the scoring in the second half.

Furness also struck a post with a second-half penalty for Northern Ireland, who play Latvia at Windsor Park in their second Group D outing on Tuesday night.