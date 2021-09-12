Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says he "regrets" the serious injury suffered by Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, but is "sure" that Pascal Struijk did not intend to harm the teenage midfielder.

Elliott was stretchered off following an initially innocuous-looking sliding challenge from Struijk that ultimately saw the Leeds player sent off.

MATCH REPORT: Leeds 0-3 Liverpool

