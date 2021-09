West Ham manager David Moyes says his side's attacking play was "poor" in the final third in their 0-0 draw with Southampton, and has no complaints about Michail Antonio's red card in the 95th-minute.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 0-0 West Ham

