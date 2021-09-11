Arsenal 1-0 Norwich: Mikel Arteta describes 'best 10 days of my professional career'
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he has had "the best 10 day of my professional career" in reference to the support shown to him before his side's 1-0 Premier League win over Norwich. Arsenal scored their first goal and won their first points of the league season.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 1-0 Norwich
