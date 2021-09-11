Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he has had "the best 10 day of my professional career" in reference to the support shown to him before his side's 1-0 Premier League win over Norwich. Arsenal scored their first goal and won their first points of the league season.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 1-0 Norwich

Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 11 September at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.