Managers disagree on abandoned match after McNulty injury

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King says he and his players wanted to finish their match against Glenavon, which was abandoned after 70 minutes due to a serious injury suffered by Carrick's Lee McNulty.

Rangers were 4-0 ahead in the Irish Premiership encouter when McNulty suffered what was a broken ankle, with referee Shane Andrews taking the players off the pitch while the player received lengthy treatment.

Hamilton and his players said they did not want to continue the match and Andrews abandoned the game, with NIFL later saying its management committee will determine the outcome of the match.