Fran Kirby tells Football Focus how she "loves to win trophies" as Chelsea target more silverware after winning the Women's Super League title and reaching the Champions League final last season.

Watch more on Football Focus, Saturday 11 September at 12:00 BST on BBC One and iPlayer, and live coverage of Chelsea v Everton in the Women's Super League on Sunday 12 September at 12:15 BST on BBC Two and iPlayer.