BBC Sport delves into the Premier League archives to look back to 2003, when an 18-year-old from Portugal called Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Manchester United in a 4-0 Premier League win over Bolton.

Watch highlights of what could be Ronaldo's return when Manchester United host Newcastle United, as well as seven other Premier League matches in Match of the Day, Saturday 11 September at 22:40 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.