Hannah Cain: Leicester forward has huge potential - Wales boss Gemma Grainger
Wales boss Gemma Grainger says new squad member Hannah Cain has huge potential and targets more recruits to the national cause.
Forward Cain played for England Under-17s, Under-19s and Under-21s, but has switched to Wales, a move Grainger hopes will herald similar recruitment in future.
Wales open their World Cup qualifying campaign by hosting Kazakhstan on 17 September at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, before an away match in Estonia on 21 September.