Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland: Liverpool's Conor Bradley on competitive NI debut
Liverpool teenager Conor Bradley says it was "a dream come true" to make his competitive debut for Northern Ireland in their goalless World Cup qualifier with Switzerland.
The 18-year-old came on with 25 minutes remaining and impressed with a thunderous challenge on Ricardo Rodriguez.
It was a first senior appearance at Windsor Park for Bradley, whose two previous NI appearances came in friendlies against Estonia and Malta.