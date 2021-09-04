Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City: Villa battle back to beat Foxes
Highlights as Remi Allen's goal against her former side saw Aston Villa beat Leicester City 2-1 on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 WSL season.
MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City
Watch highlights from the Women's Super League on The Women's Football show on Sunday, 5 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Women's Football