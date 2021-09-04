Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Birmingham City: Kit Graham goal sees Spurs beat Birmingham
Tottenham Hotspur made a winning start to the 2021-22 WSL season by beating Birmingham City 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Birmingham City
Watch highlights from the Women's Super League on The Women's Football show on Sunday, 5 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Available to UK users only.
