Tottenham Hotspur made a winning start to the 2021-22 WSL season by beating Birmingham City 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Watch highlights from the Women's Super League on The Women's Football show on Sunday, 5 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.