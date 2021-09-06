Teenage Liverpool full-back Owen Beck is in line for a first Wales Under-21 cap against Bulgaria in Sofia on Tuesday, 7 September and has just signed a five year professional contract with Liverpool.

The great nephew of Wales and Liverpool legend Ian Rush, Beck says he gets help from the famous striker, and discusses what it is like to play and train with the Anfield first team.

