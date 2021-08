Glentoran edge out Dungannon Swifts 3-2 after a keenly fought encounter on the opening day of the new Premiership season at Stangmore Park.

Robbie McDaid opened the scoring for the Glens, before Cahal McGinty levelled for the hosts.

Conor McMenamin restored the visitors' advantage and Rory Donnelly extended the lead, then Ben Gallagher grabbed a late consolation for Swifts.